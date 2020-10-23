Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.91 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

