Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 165

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOTD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.62.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

