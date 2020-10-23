Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.