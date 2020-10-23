Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.51.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

