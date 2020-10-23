Canaccord Genuity Trims Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$119.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$97.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$87.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

