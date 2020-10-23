Canaccord Genuity Trims Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Target Price to C$14.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7665827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

