Canaccord Genuity Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to $26.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

KEYUF opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Keyera has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

