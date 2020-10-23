Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7202 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 69.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $14.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of CP stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $327.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

