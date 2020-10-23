Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$156.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$156.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$154.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$137.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

