Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,335,000 after purchasing an additional 214,155 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

NYSE HD opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

