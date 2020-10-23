Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.