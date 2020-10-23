Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

