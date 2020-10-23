Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,006 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $277.65 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

