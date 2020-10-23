Canandaigua National Corp Sells 226 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.