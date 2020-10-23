Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Trading Down 7.4%

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 309,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 195,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

