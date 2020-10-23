Cantor Fitzgerald Raises NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $15.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $926.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.33, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 145.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

