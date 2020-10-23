Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

