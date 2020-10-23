Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

