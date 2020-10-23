Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

