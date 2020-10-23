Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE CSL opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

