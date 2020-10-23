Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

