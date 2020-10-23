Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWQXF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Castellum AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Castellum AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

CWQXF opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

