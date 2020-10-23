Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

