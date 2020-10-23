CEL-SCI (CVM) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

CEL-SCI (NYSE: CVM) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CEL-SCI to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% CEL-SCI Competitors -3,824.03% -95.13% -41.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 -$22.14 million -19.94 CEL-SCI Competitors $633.15 million $109.94 million -5.23

CEL-SCI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CEL-SCI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 1555 4646 9175 414 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given CEL-SCI’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CEL-SCI peers beat CEL-SCI on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.