Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 68,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.