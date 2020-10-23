CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

GIB stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 326,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

