Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:NGM opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 977,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 19,895 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $355,921.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,137.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.