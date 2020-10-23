Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $599.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.30. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $101,991,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after purchasing an additional 157,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

