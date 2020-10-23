Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

