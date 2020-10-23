Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHEF. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

CHEF opened at $16.51 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 383.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

