Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

