Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

