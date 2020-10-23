China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

