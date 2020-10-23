China Renaissance Securities Raises Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $59.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price lifted by China Renaissance Securities from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.35.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

