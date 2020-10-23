CIBC Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$28.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.88.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.98. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.56%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

