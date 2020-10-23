CIBC Raises Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$14.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.63.

TSE:IPL opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7665827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

