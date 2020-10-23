CIBC Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$6.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.25. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

