Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

