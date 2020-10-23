Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $129,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

