Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Berenberg Bank

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $13,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

