Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

