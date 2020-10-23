CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.46.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.