CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $318.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.