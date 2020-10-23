Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

