Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

