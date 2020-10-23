Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

