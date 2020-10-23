Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE ELP opened at $11.88 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

