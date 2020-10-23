Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQUEY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

