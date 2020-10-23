Comparing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 0 3 4 0 2.57

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 0.94 -$130.00 million $0.23 147.39

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -20.65% Scientific Games -13.11% N/A -2.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Games beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Social segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and Web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

