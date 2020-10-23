Comparing Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) & Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Henderson Investment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Henderson Investment and Agile Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Agile Group 0 2 1 1 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Investment and Agile Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A Agile Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henderson Investment and Agile Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.69 $7.91 million N/A N/A Agile Group $8.72 billion 0.61 $1.21 billion $14.00 4.87

Agile Group has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Dividends

Henderson Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agile Group pays an annual dividend of $6.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Agile Group pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Agile Group beats Henderson Investment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides property management services covering 80 cities in 28 provinces and municipalities, including a gross floor area of 233.99 million square meters; asset management services; and tourism management, advertising, building inspection, and management consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and community retail malls. Further, it provides hazardous waste treatment, water treatment, and solid waste treatment services; green ecological landscape, home decoration, design consulting, engineering construction, and materials trading services; and real estate construction management services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.